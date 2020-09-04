The Maine Department of Education on Friday reclassified York County from “green” to “yellow” under its school re-opening advisory system because of an increase in cases, rising positivity rate and new outbreaks.

The yellow designation suggests the county has an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider hybrid models of instruction. All other counties are still green.

The change for York County comes amid an increase in cases per capita, a positivity rate that at 1.8 percent is three times the state average and five outbreaks in the county over the last two weeks.

A number of new cases in York County have not been readily traced to new outbreaks, which also suggests there may be community transmission of the coronavirus, the department said in a news release.

It said all schools in the county have already opted to start the year under locally developed hybrid models in order to ensure they are able to meet health and safety requirements.

