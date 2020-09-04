The Maine Department of Education on Friday reclassified York County from “green” to “yellow” under its school re-opening advisory system because of an increase in cases, rising positivity rate and new outbreaks.
The yellow designation suggests the county has an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider hybrid models of instruction. All other counties are still green.
The change for York County comes amid an increase in cases per capita, a positivity rate that at 1.8 percent is three times the state average and five outbreaks in the county over the last two weeks.
A number of new cases in York County have not been readily traced to new outbreaks, which also suggests there may be community transmission of the coronavirus, the department said in a news release.
It said all schools in the county have already opted to start the year under locally developed hybrid models in order to ensure they are able to meet health and safety requirements.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Washington to release running back Adrian Peterson
-
Sports
Kershaw hits 2,500 strikeout mark, reaches 38th on all-time list
-
Nation & World
Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Sept. 10-17
-
Local & State
Maine reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.