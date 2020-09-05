ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout became the Angels’ career home run leader and Jo Adell celebrated with a game-ending, two-run single in the seventh, lifting Los Angeles to a 10-9 victory over the Houston Astros in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Angels trailed by two going into the seventh. Trout and Shohei Ohtani drew walks before Justin Upton doubled to drive in Trout. One out later, Adell lined a two-run single to right off Enoli Paredes (1-2) for his first game-ending hit.

Trout hit career homer No. 300 in the third inning to pass Tim Salmon as the franchise leader. He also had a pair of doubles.

Adell’s solo shot in the fourth tied it at 4. Upton connected for a two-run drive in the fifth, tying it at 6.

INDIANS 4, BREWERS 3: Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, then gave up César Hernández’s game-winning single in the ninth inning as Cleveland won at home.

Oscar Mercado, who scored on Hernández’s liner through a five-man infield, led off the ninth with a double, ending Hader’s major league-record streak of 12 hitless appearances to start the season.

ORIOLES 6, YANKEES 1: Gerrit Cole had a dominating start go awry during a nightmarish sixth inning against Baltimore, which got a slump-breaking homer from DJ Stewart before tacking on four unearned runs to beat the visiting Yankees.

Cole (4-3) struck out eight of the first nine batters but lost a third straight start for the first time since July 30-Aug. 10, 2018, with Houston. Prior to this skid, the right-hander had reeled off 20 straight regular-season victories.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2: Eugenio Suárez hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, driving in five runs and leading Cincinnati to a win at Pittsburgh Pirates.

Suárez hit a three-run shot deep down the left-field line to cap a four-run third inning. He added solo homers in the sixth and eighth innings, giving him 12 this season.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3: Miguel Sano led Minnesota’s rally against the Detroit bullpen with a home run and a tying single in the ninth inning, before Byron Buxton beat out an infield single for the winning RBI in Minneapolis.

ATHLETICS 8, PADRES 4: Ramon Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and host Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matt Olson hit a two-run triple and new addition Tommy La Stella had an RBI double for the A’s, who were pounded 7-0 on Friday night as they returned to the field following four postponed games because of Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.

Manaea (3-2) allowed one run and four hits over five innings. The lefty was 0-2 in his first five outings.

CARDINALS 4, CUBS 2: Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, and St. Louis won the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

Wainwright allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career.

Paul DeJong drove in two runs for St. Louis, which had dropped two in a row. Kolten Wong had two hits and scored twice.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1: Seth Lugo got the first win by a Mets starter in more than three weeks, Phillies star Bryce Harper screamed in an umpire’s face after being ejected for arguing a foul ball, and New York won at home.

MARLINS 7, RAYS 3: Sandy Alcantara allowed one run over six innings, Corey Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game and Miami won at St. Petersburg, Florida.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 3: Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning, and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot for visiting Chicago.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 4: Victor Robles put Washington ahead with a bunt single in the sixth inning, Brock Holt had four hits, and the Nationals won in Atlanta.

NOTES

ASTROS: Second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

Altuve sprained his right knee while sliding into third base during Thursday’s game against Texas.

The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games, including six multihit games.

ORIOLES: Outfielder Anthony Santander has a strained oblique and likely will miss the remainder of the season.

Santander has been one of the best players on a rebuilding team that has performed above expectations following two straight 100-loss seasons. Baltimore took a 17-21 record into Saturday night’s game against the Yankees.

Santander sustained the injury in the opener of a doubleheader on Friday.

“When he came out of the game, that didn’t look good,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “That one definitely hurt.”

Santander was batting .261 to go with a team-leading 11 homers and 32 RBI.

NATIONALS: Washington finalized a multiyear contract extension with General Manager Mike Rizzo.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »