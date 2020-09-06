NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jadeveon Clowney made clear for months he wanted to be with a team that can win a Super Bowl, and he’s finally made his choice even if he didn’t get the long-term deal in the process.

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday. But ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.

We brought in the closer. ???? pic.twitter.com/HIJLA0Orng — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 6, 2020

The Titans also shared on Twitter photos of Clowney next to a plane with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

That was despite having reported interest from Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

The Titans never hid their interest in the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney.

On Thursday, several players started lobbying the pass rusher on Twitter, including three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, who noted Clowney’s big bowl highlight at Lewan’s expense with Michigan. Lewan wrote Thursday: “We can do this to other people’s teams now.”

“We have an offer out to JD, and we’ve talked to both him and his agent,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday when talking to reporters.

We can do this to other people’s teams now.. @clownejd https://t.co/uEDfdmMdRh — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) September 4, 2020

Now Clowney joins a team that lost the AFC championship game in January and the coach whom the linebacker had his best season with when Vrabel was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2017.

RAMS: Los Angeles claimed linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

The Rams put Hollins in the final open spot on their roster Sunday.

Hollins will be reunited in Los Angeles with Brandon Staley, the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach last season. Rams coach Sean McVay hired Staley as his defensive coordinator earlier this year.

LIONS: Adrian Peterson agreed to a one-year contract with Detroit, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN and the NFL Network also reported the deal.

Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. At this stage of his career, Peterson may need his workload managed. He did rush for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games and rebounding nicely after a one-season stop in Arizona.

COWBOYS: Dak Prescott wants his teammates to decide for themselves whether to protest during the national anthem.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford says they have the “green light” to do so.

Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t said in so many words, but it appears his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem has eased amid a national reckoning over racial justice.

When the Cowboys open the season next Sunday night at the new home of the Los Angeles Rams, it seems clear several players are likely to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the first time — four years after Colin Kaepernick started the gesture to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag. On the other hand, I really do recognize the time we’re in,” Jones said during his radio show last week, after Prescott and Crawford offered their hints of what was coming.

“I will assure you, our players, they are sensitive to and can respect what America is as it relates to the flag. And I would hope that our fans, which I think that they will, will understand that our players have issues that they need help on. And they need help along with the majority of America. They need help.”

