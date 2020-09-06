AUBURN – Carrie Emma Brewer Jenkins passed away at 101 years of age on Sept. 1, 2020. She was born March 3, 1919 in Webster, the youngest daughter of Charles Herbert and Hazel Jackson Brewer. Carrie graduated from Sabattus High School in 1935 and married Charles Drinkwater Jenkins on August 4 of the same year. The couple owned and operated the Teague and Jenkins Funeral Home for many years in Lewiston where they both were very active and engaged members of the community. In 1965, the couple retired and moved to Cumberland Foreside.

Mrs. Jenkins was a life member of the CMMC Hospital Women’s Association, the Pine Cone Chapter of Eastern Star, and the Liberty Rebekah Lodge. She was a Rotary Ann of the Rotary Club of Lewiston, a member of the League of Women Voters of Maine, a member of the Woman’s Literary Union of Auburn, and a member of the Lewiston United Baptist Church.

Mrs. Jenkins was a resident at the Schooner Estates in Auburn since 2007.

Mrs. Jenkins was predeceased by her husband of 70 years in 2005; and was predeceased by her siblings, James Herbert Brewer, Myrle Evelyn Ricker, Louise Frances Hill, and Maude Anna Lofgren; in addition, her nieces, Delores Ann Noyes and Madelyn Atwood and nephews, Charles Herbert Brewer, Carl Edward Lofgren, and Frank Ricker predeceased her.

She is survived by her nieces, Beverly Hill Blais of Norwich, Conn., Dr. Virginia Hill Rice of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., and her nephew, Walter S. Hill Jr. of Anderson, S.C.; in addition to many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.

A brief funeral service will be held livestream only at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. To view the service, visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to link to the funeral home Facebook page.

Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous