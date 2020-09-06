SANFORD – Charlotte Lucretia Aldrich Young, 90, of Sanford, passed away peacefully in Sanford on Sept. 3, 2020. Born in Norway on March 2, 1930, she was the youngest of three children, of the late Rupert F. and Mary Ellen (Swan) Aldrich of Norway.

Charlotte graduated from Norway High School in 1948 having written the music and lyrics for the class Ode of her graduating class. Several years later she graduated from the New Hampshire State Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 as a State Certified Registered Nurse. Charlotte married Herbert A. Young of Poland Springs in 1951, and together raised four children.

Charlotte dedicated her life caring for others, and as a wife and mother throughout her career as a health professional. She began her lifetime of service at The Central Maine General Hospital in Lewiston, also assisting in the creation of an immunization clinic in Poland Springs. When the family moved to the Sanford, Springvale area, she continued her nursing at the H.D. Goodall Hospital for 12 years. This included patient care and assisting in operating room treatment’s and surgeries. The remaining 10 years of her career were directed towards a passion for working with the elderly and those in need of personal health assistance. Her role as a housing inspector/nurse for the Sanford-Springvale Community Health Association and Sanford Housing Authority was essential for the well being of her clients.

Over the years, Charlotte maintained her love for life, choosing to stay in contact with many of whom she once served. She would often welcome a visit from those who relied on her friendly approach, knowledge and skills. In her role as “mom” she spent hours each week with the family enjoying activities with us all. Her faith was important to her and such was meaningful to us as well. She also made personal time with us and paid close attention to each child’s individual interests whether it was the arts, sports, or some other activity that was healthy for her children. She and her husband always made those frequent trips to North Pond in Norway. As a pianist, she new most of the religious song’s and performances of the ERA, encouraging us to “sing along.” She was a member of the church choir and was appointed as the first female president of the First Baptist Church in Sanford, which she held for several years. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed immensely.

Charlotte is predeceased by parents; brother, David F. Aldrich, sister, Ann Aldrich; and grandson, Andrew Young.

She is survived by three sons, Arthur Young and wife Denise of Hooksett, N.H., Thomas Young and wife Barbara of Graham, N.C., Allan Young and wife Susan of Sanford, a daughter. Susan Mitchell and husband James, of Springvale; grandchildren, Adam Young and wife Jennifer of Nashua, N.H., Michael Young and Wife Alyssa of Manchester, N.H., Christopher Young and wife Melissa of High Point, N.C., Jeffery Mitchell and wife Victoria of Charlotte, N.C., Justin Young and wife Rachel of Kennebunk, Joshua Young and fiancé Jessica Sigg of Summit, N.J.; great-grandchildren, Ana and Emma of Charlotte, N.C., Jack Young of Nashua, N.H.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Sanford First Baptist Church. Visiting hours for family and friends will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the

Barbara Bush Research Children’s Hospital at

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous