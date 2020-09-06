BIDDEFORD – With great sorrow, we regret to announce the passing of Elizabeth “Betty” Spiliopoulos on Sept. 2, 2020. A longtime resident of Biddeford, Betty graced this world for 99 years and lived every day of her long life with the fullest appreciation of its brevity. A world traveler, Betty traversed South America, Europe, and Asia. She was loved by all who were lucky enough to make her acquaintance and she took great joy in connecting with strangers. Betty was born on April 17, 1921 to Andrew and Vasiliki (Giannaros) Mantis in Biddeford, the youngest daughter of seven siblings. She attended Biddeford schools and St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Proud of her Greek heritage, she was an active participant in the church, a central part of Greek American life in York County. Indeed, she always carried pride in her father’s involvement in creating the church after he immigrated to Biddeford from Greece. Betty had an encyclopedic knowledge of Greek culture and dances and was always quick to lead everyone to the dance floor. In January 1946 she made Haralambos Spiliopoulos the luckiest man on Earth. They lived in Gardner, Mass. from 1946 until 1981, when they returned to Biddeford ? the city that she always called home. Their home was a stone’s throw from the Tiger’s football field, so she of course was known to take in a game or two. Blessed with the knowledge that our days should never be taken for granted, her passion for life was infectious. Betty was active until her death, enjoying long walks through the city and along Biddeford Pool. A pandemic could not even stop her stalwart commitment to relishing all that our one life offers. Betty’s life will always be a testament to the importance of family, home, community, and the pluralism that makes this country so great. Betty is predeceased by her husband and six siblings, Mike, Peter, Alex, Charlie, and Cleo Mantis, and Helen Paras.She is survived by her son, Harry Spiliopoulos and daughter-in-law Karen Spiliopoulos; three grandchildren, Arianna Spiliopoulos and her fiancée Daniel Waitt, Lauren Hazekamp, Alexander Spiliopoulos; three great-grandchildren, Welsley, Brodie, and Monroe Hazekamp; nieces and nephews, Steven and Darlene Mantis, Valerie and Jay O’Donnell, Andrew and Elizabeth Mantis, Florence and Kerry Harrison and their families. A private service will be held at St. Demetrios on Wednesday, Sept. 9.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St Demetrios Cemetery and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

