YARMOUTH – Elliot R. Levine died on Sept. 4, 2020 at Brentwood Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Yarmouth. He was born in Portland on Oct. 29, 1943, the son of Maurice and Pearl Kaufman Levine. Elliot attended Portland schools until he transferred to and graduated from Tilton School in New Hampshire. He graduated from Bentley College in 1966 with a degree in accounting. Elliot then served in the Coast Guard Reserve and was stationed in Rockland.

Elliot met and fell in love with Linda Trecartin of Saco. They were married at Temple Beth El in Portland on April 25, 1971. Elliot worked at Freeport Shoe Company until the company closed in 1972. He then worked at Components in Kennebunk and Corning Glass in New York. He purchased Mariner Ford Sales in Kennebunk where he worked until he retired.

Elliot and Linda moved to Shapleigh where they lived on Mousam Lake. They enjoyed many years of boating and waterskiing. During that time, Elliot served on the Board of the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Wells Water District.

Elliot is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Rebecca Levine and her partner Jeffrey Grisham of Savannah, Ga., his son, Daniel Levine and his wife Amber of Exeter, N.H.; his brother, Stephen Levine and his wife Cecelia of Gorham; and his grandchildren, Noah Scott, Aliyah Scott, and Jackson Levine.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Brentwood who took loving care of Elliot during his long illness. A private funeral service will be held graveside at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park Section in Saco. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no formal week of shiva will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the charity of your choice.

