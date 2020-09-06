WESTBROOK – Our hearts are heavy now. Theresa H. Boulanger, 96, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Westbrook on June 16, 1924, the daughter of John B. and Elizabeth Smith Harnois and grew up with six sisters and one brother.

As kids they spent many fun filled summers at their camp on Panther Pond and later at Deep Cove Shores on Sebago Lake. In her late teens ? early 20s she and her friends would pedal their bicycles to Higgins Beach to enjoy the sun and then pedal back in time to get ready for work.

Theresa was a life-long Westbrook resident. She married Conrad R. Boulanger on Nov. 3, 1948 and was married for 47 years until his passing in November 1995.

She was a stay at home mom until her youngest daughter went to school. She then worked evenings at Bradlees department store until her retirement in May 1987.

Tessi loved playing cards, well into her late 80s, on Wednesday and Saturdays with her siblings and niece. Not too much money exchanged hands though! She also enjoyed gardening, making puzzles, shopping and soaking up the sun at Pine Point and Old Orchard beaches. She spent many winters in Florida with Mike and Betty Jo. She followed the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins (not a fan of football).

Theresa was predeceased by her parents; husband; her brother, Robert, and sisters, Evelyn, Dot, Corinne, and Bea.

Tessi is survived by her two sons, Michael (his wife Betty Jo), John, three daughters, Jean Boulanger-Richards, Martha (her husband Craig Anderson), and Chris (her husband Kevin Mahoney); and Scooter, the family cat. Seven grandchildren, Molly Denbow, Josh Boulanger (his wife Jenelle), Heather Boulanger, Stephanie Boulanger, Amy Anderson (her partner Andy Jensen), Eric Anderson (his wife Lindsey), Kelsey Richards; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Frannie Dugas and Phyllis Rogers (her husband Byron).

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Following visitation, a graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook.

To express condolences or to participate in Tessi’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

PO Box 336,

Westbrook ME 04098

or a charity of your choice.

