BRUNSWICK — Police say they arrested a Lewiston man after he allegedly fired a gun from his vehicle during a road rage incident on River Road in Brunswick Sunday morning.

According to police, a witness account states a driver fired a gun at another vehicle on River Road at 10:20 a.m. As the witness followed the vehicle from which the gun was allegedly fired, they heard the sound of gunfire and smelled gunpowder, the witness told police.

Brunswick police stopped the two vehicles involved in the alleged incident at the Bill Dodge Hyundai dealership on River Road. They arrested 24-year-old Christian LeBlond of Lewiston and charged him with aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm. The crime is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years’ incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Officers discovered that the suspect actually shot his own driver’s side mirror as he fired the gun from his open driver’s side window, according to police. LeBlond allegedly fired only one shot. No other vehicles or homes were struck.

Police said they seized a firearm from LeBlond’s vehicle. Bail was set at $500 cash for LeBlond, who was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

“There is no active threat to the community,” according to a police statement.

