Primoz Roglic finally seized the race leader’s yellow jersey after another hectic day of Tour de France racing in the mountains, while fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won a final sprint to take Stage 9 ahead of Roglic in the town of Laruns, France.

Roglic, the favorite this year alongside defending champion Egan Bernal, displayed his strong climbing credentials in the final ascent to dethrone overnight leader Adam Yates.

Roglic leads Bernal by 21 seconds. Frenchman Guillaume Martin is third, 28 seconds off the pace. Yates dropped to eighth place.

EUROPEAN TOUR: John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn’t make a birdie Sunday in his 4-over 75 as he held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

Catlin won for the first time on the European Tour and denied Martin Kaymer another chance to end a six-year drought. Kaymer, who has gone 156 events since his last victory in the 2014 U.S. Open, finished second for the second week in a row.

FORMULA ONE: AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix after a chaotic race in which world champion Lewis Hamilton was given a 10-second stop-go penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit.

Gasly, a 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll on an entirely unexpected podium. All three drivers had never won a race, and each had only one top-three finish.

Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position, but he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane after it closed to allow crews to clear Kevin Magnussen’s stricken car that had come to a stop nearby.

Hamilton finished seventh, 17.245 behind Gasly.

TRUCKS: Ben Rhodes moved to the front when he stayed out instead of pitting during overtime at Darlington Raceway and held on for his first Truck Series win in two years.

Sheldon Creed, who won two of the previous three races, was cruising in front with three laps left. But a wreck involving Matt Crafton, David Ragan and Josh Reaume brought out a caution and OT.

Creed, racing at Darlington for the first time, went in for tires while Rhodes remained on the track. Then Creed was called for speeding on pit road, ending any chance he might’ve had to regain the lead.

