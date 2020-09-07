On Aug. 8, the small town of Shirley celebrated its 175th anniversary. Much preparation and love was involved in Shirley’s special day. Of course, no celebration is complete without a parade.
Many citizens were asked to join us for this eventful occasion, including our state and federal politicians. To our surprise but with great appreciation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins agreed to come and take part in our celebration. She marched in the parade and at the end of the parade, gave an emotional speech describing our “small town with a very big heart and impressive history.”
This story only proves the devotion and dedication that Sen. Collins has for our beautiful state, which includes the small town of Shirley.
Please vote for Susan Collins in November. What would the U.S. Senate be like without Maine’s most caring, bipartisan and patriotic friend, Sen. Susan Collins?
T. Colleen Taylor
Shirley
