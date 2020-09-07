PORTLAND — A local musician is hoping others in the area join him in raising $125,000 to help Portland House of Music and Events stay in business until the venue can host live audiences again.

“Due to the devastating financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, our beloved Portland House of Music & Events has been forced to remain shut down, with no date to reopen in sight. As such a tight-knit community of musicians, bartenders, staff and music lovers, we have resorted to what we feel is the only way possible to keep our favorite venue alive; and that is to start a GoFundMe page,” Tom Faunce, a guitarist with The Maine Dead Project wrote.

Portland House of Music owner Ken Bell said last month he had put the business on the market, but said the sale was not because of the pandemic. Rather, he said, he had been thinking of selling for a couple of years.

As on Friday, Sept. 4, more than $36,700 had been raised by 408 donors.

