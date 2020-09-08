A motor vehicle that rolled over in the northbound side of Interstate 295 in Yarmouth slowed traffic in both directions Tuesday night, but police said there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The vehicle went off the road in the vicinity of the Cousins River bridge around 6:38 p.m. Photographs taken by passing motorists showed the vehicle resting on its side against a guardrail in the median.

An emergency dispatcher for the town said an ambulance was sent to the scene to evaluate passengers for injuries, but she said none of the people in the vehicle had to be transported to the hospital.

Maine State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The state trooper who responded to the accident could not be reached for comment.

Police cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: