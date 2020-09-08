Registration is now open for the 2020 People Plus Senior Health Expo At Home, an event connecting businesses and services with older adults.

Last year’s soldout event had over 600 participants and over 80 tables.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event has been reimagined as an online and video event.

The Expo provides an opportunity to learn about products and services regarding medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care and finance.

The Expo will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and will include videos from each exhibitor and Facebook live events all day from sponsors.

The registration deadline is Sept. 28. Visit www.peopleplusmaine.org for more information including registration form and sponsorship opportunities or call (207) 729-0757.

