8/31 at 7:46 p.m. Nathan Peaslee, 30, of Mountain Road, Woolwich, was arrested by Officer Michael Jones in Woolwich on a charge of probation violation.

9/1 at 12:45 p.m. Jordan Wagner, 36, of Gerald Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Gerald Street on a charge of violation of condition of release.

9/2 at 10:06 p.m. Diego Marcus, 32, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was arrested by Officer Arthur Tringali on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/7 at 1:50 p.m. Patrick Ridley, 34, of Carriage House Lane, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Carriage House Lane on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/3 Benjamin Austin, 31, of Woodville Road, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Richardson Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/2 at 8:26 a.m. Public assist on Washington Street.

9/2 at 10:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.

9/2 at 6:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Lincoln Street.

9/3 at 2:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at High and Centre streets.

9/4 at 2:28 p.m. Cooking fire on Washington Street.

9/6 at 3:50 p.m. Odor investigation on Floral Street.

Bath emergency services responded to 42 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

