Arrests

8/31 at 12:37 p.m. Dana Sherman, 53, of Pleasant Street, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

9/1 at 10:35 a.m. John Crane, 58, of Washington Street, Bath, was arrested by Chief Scott Stewart on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 7:57 p.m. Roswell Bradford III, 33, of Washington Street, Bath, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek at Bath and Old Bath roads on charges of operating under the influence, violating condition of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/2 at 7:15 a.m. Craig Hamel, 37, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Bath Road on a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug. At the same time and place, Alicia Aube, 35, of Bath Road, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, violating condition of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

9/4 at 3:02 p.m. Lori Wilcox-Robson, 56, of Murphys Corner Road, Woolwich, was arrested by Sgt. William Moir on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/4 at 6:16 p.m. Derek Zimmerman, 57, of Monarch Court, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Monarch Court on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/4 at 11:28 p.m. Richard Rytky III, 31, of Front Street, Richmond, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating condition of release.

9/5 at 7:04 p.m. Giraldo Reyes, 57, of Middle Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Valerie Avenue on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/6 at 10:20 a.m. Christian LeBlond, 24, of Reservoir Avenue, Lewiston, was arrested by Sgt. Justin Dolci on River Road on a charge of aggravated reckless conduct.

Summonses

9/1 at 12:32 a.m. Cameron Footer, 18, of Aspen Lane, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on River Road on a charge of possessing liquor as a minor.

9/3 at 9:51 a.m. Ray Reed, 24, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Brian Funke on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/3 at 9:22 p.m. Steven Diana, 32, of Seymour Road, Orr’s Island, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Thomas Point Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/4 at 2:22 p.m. Joshua Bouchard, 36, of Everett Street, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on Everett Street on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

9/4 at 9:21 p.m. Jessica Fleetwood, 34, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/6 at 11:34 p.m. Haven Willis, 45, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Justin Kittredge on Union Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

Fire calls

8/31 at 9:40 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mill and Maine streets.

8/31 at 11:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

9/1 at 2:07 a.m. Alarm on Julia’s Way.

9/1 at 6:07 a.m. Alarm on Medical Center Drive.

9/1 at 1:03 p.m. Alarm on Long Street.

9/1 at 5:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/3 at 9:37 a.m. Structure fire on Mallett Park Road.

9/3 at 3:56 p.m. Alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.

9/3 at 4:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mason and Federal streets.

9/4 at 11:02 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant and Webster streets.

9/4 at 11:22 a.m. Structure fire on Larrabee Farm Road.

9/4 at 2:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Durham and Brackett roads.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 74 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

