Arrests

8/25 at 9:26 a.m. Christopher Babb, 28, of Pine Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on charges of possession of scheduled drugs and operating without a license.

Summonses

8/26 at 9:12 p.m. Jason Gilbert, 37, of Stave Mill Road, Gray, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Portland Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

8/29 at 2:25 p.m. Hazardous condition on George Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to six calls from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1.

