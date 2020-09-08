Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

Summonses

8/30 at 12:46 p.m. Holly Lambert, 24, of Burnell Drive, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/30 at 12:46 p.m. Katrine Laukli, 24, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/2 at 11:28 a.m. Nyakhot Gatwech, 31, of Brook Road, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked.

9/3 at 10:19 a.m. Blake Marsh, 19, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

8/28 at 8:31 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Mystical Way.

8/29 at 12:46 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bucknam Road.

8/30 at 5:22 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

8/31 at 8:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.

9/1 at 12:32 a.m. Structure fire on Maplewood Circle.

9/1 at 1 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road.

9/1 at 10:44 a.m. Brush fire on Interstate 295 South.

9/1 at 3:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Timber Farm Way and Gray Road.

9/1 at 10:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Depot Road.

9/2 at 12:21 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/2 at 9:28 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ledgewood Drive.

9/3 at 3:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mariner Lane.

9/3 at 6:34 p.m. Fire call on Falmouth Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

