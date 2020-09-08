Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
Summonses
8/30 at 12:46 p.m. Holly Lambert, 24, of Burnell Drive, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of criminal mischief.
8/30 at 12:46 p.m. Katrine Laukli, 24, of West Elm Street, Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of criminal mischief.
9/2 at 11:28 a.m. Nyakhot Gatwech, 31, of Brook Road, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked.
9/3 at 10:19 a.m. Blake Marsh, 19, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of criminal trespass.
Fire calls
8/28 at 8:31 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Mystical Way.
8/29 at 12:46 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bucknam Road.
8/30 at 5:22 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
8/31 at 8:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.
9/1 at 12:32 a.m. Structure fire on Maplewood Circle.
9/1 at 1 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road.
9/1 at 10:44 a.m. Brush fire on Interstate 295 South.
9/1 at 3:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Timber Farm Way and Gray Road.
9/1 at 10:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Depot Road.
9/2 at 12:21 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
9/2 at 9:28 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ledgewood Drive.
9/3 at 3:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mariner Lane.
9/3 at 6:34 p.m. Fire call on Falmouth Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Census Bureau stops laying off workers after court order
-
Nation & World
McConnell says Senate to vote on trimmed-down virus aid proposal
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Maine’s Susan Conroy to share experiences with Saint Teresa of Calcutta in Biddeford on Sept. 15
-
Portland Forecaster
New priest will sign Mass for deaf as part of offering
-
Nation & World
AP program could elevate Black studies in high schools nationwide