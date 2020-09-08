Arrests

9/6 at 12:06 p.m. Rodney Yancey, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Sophia Swiatek on charges of operating under the influence, attaching false plates, operating while license suspended or revoked, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

Fire calls

9/3 at 12:49 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Lower Main Street.

9/3 at 4:20 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Durham and Griffin roads.

9/6 at 12:06 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Durham Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

