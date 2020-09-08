Lawyers for the customers, however, point to the limitations of the PUC process, which they say is now irrelevant to the court case. They say the PUC will not evaluate individual customer claims based on the premise of a systemic problem and a cover-up to conceal it, “which is the essence of this court case”.

The customers’ claim, the plaintiffs’ lawyers say, “is that there was, in fact, a pervasive and systematic failure in CMP’s meters and SmartCare that resulted in erroneous metering and billing, and that defendants, through CMP, misled customers about it.”

Those arguments formed the basis for Tuesday’s court proceeding, which was held remotely via Zoom.

Gavin McCarthy, the attorney representing Iberdrola, CMP and its domestic parent, Avangrid, noted that an independent auditor process ramping up at the PUC can get to the bottom of remaining customers’ complaints of high bills.

“We will know if any of these five Maine plaintiffs has actually been billed for electricity they didn’t use,” McCarthy told the court.

But those high bills occurred there years ago, Levy noted. How could audits help now?

Either way, McCarthy said, the plaintiffs can bring their own evidence and experts to the PUC and if not satisfied, could appeal to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

But Jeff Russell, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the audit process was of no value to his clients, who may not even be eligible for the reviews. The PUC already had found no systemic error, blaming the high bills on extreme cold and an ill-timed rate increase. But his clients have evidence that meter defects could be the cause, despite the PUC’s conclusions.