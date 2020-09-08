The level of competency at our local post office is of concern. I question their ability to collect and deliver a large number of ballots during the November election.

Recently, I mailed a package using ground delivery service at the South Portland post office to be sent to Port Orchard, Wash. I mailed it on Aug. 19 and was given an estimated delivery date of Aug. 26. Over the years, I have sent many packages to my family living on the West Coast and have had no problem. While checking the tracking number on Aug. 30, I received an automated reply indicating my parcel was currently being held in a postal facility in Jersey City, N.J. After one week, my package had not even left the East Coast and is now in transit; and I hope it finds its way to Port Orchard, Wash.

It appears that the Postal Service may have some difficulty in managing and delivering mail in these challenging times of the coronavirus. For this reason, I will continue to vote in person during elections, as I have very little faith in the local postal system’s ability to handle regular mail deliveries as well as a huge amount of ballots received for our November election

Nancy Harris

South Portland

