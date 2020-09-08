PORTLAND — Maine College of Art has launched Project Project, a series of projections on outdoor spaces around Portland each First Friday.

The goal of Project Project, according to MECA, is to bring student “artwork to the Portland community and showcase student artwork through temporary digital exhibitions.”

Project Project recently projected the art of first year MECA students at 51 Oak St. and art from the Class of 2020 at 47 Middle St.

Project Project is the first art placement program launched to celebrate and demonstrate MECA’s new Be Seen Campaign.

For more information contact, Leah Brooks at [email protected] or Jessica Tomlinson [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: