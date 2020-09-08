Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 9/15 6 p.m. Recreation Commission
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Transit Study
Tues. 9/15 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 9/16 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 9/16 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 9/16 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 9/17 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 9/14 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Wed. 9/16 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 9/16 3 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 9/17 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board of Trustees
Tues. 9/15 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Benintendi will not play again for Sox in 2020
-
Local & State
Jesse Harvey, advocate for people battling substance abuse, dies of possible overdose
-
Sports
Baseball notebook: Gene Budig, last AL president, dies at 81.
-
Sports
American Brady reaches U.S. Open semifinals
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Source says Browns sign Hunt to extension