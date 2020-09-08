Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues. 9/15 6 p.m. Recreation Commission

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Transit Study

Tues. 9/15 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board

Wed. 9/16 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 9/16 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 9/16 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 9/17 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 9/14 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Mon. 9/14 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Mon. 9/14 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Wed. 9/16 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed. 9/16 3 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 9/17 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board of Trustees

Tues. 9/15 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 9/17 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

