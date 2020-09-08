Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  9/15  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  9/14  6 p.m.  Transit Study

Tues.  9/15  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board

Wed.  9/16  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  9/16  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  9/16  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  9/17  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  9/14  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Mon.  9/14  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Mon.  9/14  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Wed.  9/16  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  9/16  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  9/17  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  9/14  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water Board of Trustees

Tues.  9/15  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  9/17  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

