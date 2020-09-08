The Cardinals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins that will keep the three-time All-Pro in Arizona through the 2024 season.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday but didn’t disclose terms. The NFL Network reported that the extension is worth $54.5 million over two years. The receiver is guaranteed $42.75 million.

The deal, which Hopkins negotiated himself, also has a no-trade clause and no-franchise tag clause.

The Cardinals landed the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Hopkins in a surprising trade with the Texans during the offseason, sending veteran running back David Johnson to Houston.

The 28-year-old Hopkins has been one of the NFL’s most consistent and productive receivers in recent years with at least 1,100 yards receiving in five of the past six seasons.

VIDEO GAME: Madden NFL players will have the opportunity to see how Colin Kaepernick might fare if he was back on the field.

EA Sports announced Tuesday that the company has partnered with Kaepernick and is including him in the latest version of Madden 21. Fans can sign Kaepernick as a free agent in franchise mode and put him at the helm of any NFL team, as well as including him on any team in the play now mode.

Kaepernick has an 81 overall Madden rating, which is tops among free-agent quarterbacks. His highest Madden overall rating has been 89.

Although Commissioner Roger Goodell has encouraged teams during the offseason to look into giving Kaepernick a tryout, the 32-year-old quarterback hasn’t been offered a contract since he last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, the same year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

The game will include Kaepernick raising his fist in the air after scoring a touchdown to authentically depict his celebration choice.

BROWNS: Kareem Hunt has found a home — at home.

Suspended last season by the NFL for two physical off-field altercations, Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Hunt, who served his eight-game suspension after joining Cleveland as a free agent, is expected to sign the deal Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t finalized without the running back’s signature.

The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed, the person said.

Hunt grew up in the Cleveland area and conveyed his appreciation in getting the extension on with an Instagram posting.

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up,” Hunt wrote. “Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.”

Hunt thanked Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski “for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.”

GIANTS: New York waived cornerback DeAndre Baker with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.

The Giants announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week after co-owner John Mara said the team was close to a decision on Baker’s future with the club.

Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida.

Baker has not participated in any Giants activities since the alleged robbery.

Baker was the third of the Giants’ three first-round draft picks in 2019. The 30th pick overall, the Georgia product played in all 16 games, starting the final 15. He finished with 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight passes defensed.

BUCCANEERS: Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll get to learn from Tom Brady.

The Bucs also announced the signing of kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad, which still has one opening following the release of quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and is joining his third team in as many years.

