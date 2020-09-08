Kareem Hunt has found a home — at home.

Suspended last season by the NFL for two physical off-field altercations, Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Hunt, who served his eight-game suspension after joining Cleveland as a free agent, is expected to sign the deal Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t finalized without the running back’s signature.

The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed, the person said.

Hunt grew up in the Cleveland area and conveyed his appreciation in getting the extension on with an Instagram posting.

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up,” Hunt wrote. “Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.”

Hunt thanked Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski “for continuing to believe in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.”

GIANTS: New York waived cornerback DeAndre Baker with the 22-year-old facing armed robbery charges relating to an incident in Florida in May.

The Giants announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week after co-owner John Mara said the team was close to a decision on Baker’s future with the club.

Baker has been on the commissioner’s exempt list since July 27. Two weeks later, he was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident at a house party in Miramar, Florida.

Baker has not participated in any Giants activities since the alleged robbery.

Baker was the third of the Giants’ three first-round draft picks in 2019. The 30th pick overall, the Georgia product played in all 16 games, starting the final 15. He finished with 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight passes defensed.

BUCCANEERS: Quarterback Josh Rosen has landed on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he’ll get to learn from Tom Brady.

The Bucs also announced the signing of kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad, which still has one opening following the release of quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and is joining his third team in as many years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »