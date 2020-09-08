WESTBROOK — Markers and new paint have been added to five downtown crosswalks in an effort to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

The crosswalk posts will be removed this winter, but if before then a reduction in accidents is noted, they may be installed permanently next year.

“This project is a direct response to the reports of speeding traffic and poor yield behavior we’ve heard from Westbrook residents,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine Assistant Director Jim Tassé.

“Anything that combines pedestrian and bike safety is a home run,” City Administrator Jerre Bryant said.

The crosswalks are at Main Street intersections with Pleasant, Stroudwater, Dunn and Giles streets and the Riverbank Park access road.

The project is being funded by a grant from AARP.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: