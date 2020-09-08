Arrests

8/31 at 12:07 a.m. Stephen D. Herrmann, 36, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Commercial Street on a charge of assault.

8/31 at 3:59 a.m. Troy Welch, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

8/31 at 4:09 a.m. Troy Welch, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

8/31 at 6:07 a.m. Holly Mooney, 49, of Saco, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/31 at 9:56 a.m. Tony L. Walker, 44, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of cruelty to animals.

8/31 at 1:39 p.m. Blondel Mulongiomo, 29, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

8/31 at 6:17 p.m. Gashim Nyapir, 23, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/1 at 1:11 a.m. Christopher Gilley, 36, of Topsham, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/1 at 1:11 a.m. Annabelle Hartnett, 25, of Topsham, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/1 at 3:55 a.m. Jay Preston, 30, of Edmunds, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension and an outstanding warrant.

9/ at 10:32 a.m. Marianne Prescott, 55, of Portland, on Woodford Street on an outstanding warrant.

9/1 at 2:05 p.m. Joseph Grassi, 29, of Portland, on Ludlow Street on an outstanding warrant.

9/1 at 4:36 p.m. Stacey Foley, 49, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of criminal trespass, illegal possession of hypodermic needle and three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/1 at 5:18 p.m. Gregory A. Hahlbeck, 36, of Portland, on Grant Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/1 at 8:10 p.m. Ryan T. McDevitt, 38, of Portland, on Burnham Street on a charge of assault.

9/1 at 9:32 p.m. Patrick Cotnoir, 44, of Portland, on the Eastern Promenade on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/1 at 11:30 p.m. Michael Roy, 39, of Portland, on Pine Street on a charge of assault.

9/1 at 11:48 p.m. Shaena M. Menagh, 43, of Raymond, location unlisted on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

9/2 at midnight. Christopher P. O’Neil, 59, of Portland, on Auburn Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

9/2 at 1:22 a.m. David Terry Gruchala, 33, of Portland, on Park Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/2 at 1:26 a.m. Frederick C. Johnson, 42, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/2 at 1:53 a.m. Jaustino Antonio Santos Palma, 23, of South Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

9/2 at 2:22 p.m. Billy Moore, 38, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/2 at 2:46 p.m. Arnold L. Craney, 51, of Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/2 at 11:01 p.m. Christopher James Farrell, 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/3 at 1 a.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 50, of Sanford, on Shepley Street on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

9/3 at 10:50 p.m. Jeremiah Schaffner, 29, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

9/4 at 12:17 a.m. Kordell L. Wadley, 22, address unlisted, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, five counts of violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

9/4 at 2:31 a.m. Eric Faulkingham, 41, of Old Orchard Beach, on Marginal Way on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/4 at 1:08 p.m. Tobie W. Clement, 53, address unlisted, on Stevens Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/4 at 7:39 p.m. Clay Rinhart, 49, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/4 at 8:14 p.m. Ann Kerby, 48, of Portland, on Springbrook Way on an outstanding warrant.

9/5 at 1:58 a.m. Joshua Ryan Champagne, 21, of Portland, on Wharf Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/5 at 2:17 a.m. Mona Marge Miller, 37, of Portland, on Marshall Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

9/5 at 2:18 a.m. Nelson Medina Garcia, 41, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, indecent conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/5 at 5:01 a.m. Jayme Thorpe, 51, of Portland, on Silver Street on a charge of assault.

9/5 at 9:19 a.m. Kevin McGovern, 40, of New Gloucester, on Parris Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/5 at 12:15 p.m. Joshua Orion Green, 36, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension and two outstanding warrants.

9/5 at 1:44 p.m. Norman Alexander Warren, 44, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

9/5 at 7:39 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, address unlisted, on Marginal Way on two outstanding warrants.

9/6 at 2:24 a.m. Lacey Richardson, 37, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/6 at 3:22 a.m. Thor W. Burr, 19, of Meredith, New Hampshire, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

