A few quick notes as we start the first week of the 2020-21 school year.

Sept. 8, Cohort B, grades 1-8 in-person only

Students in Cohort B, grades 1-8 attend school in-person on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Cohort A will have their first in-person day on Thursday, Sept. 10. Kindergarten starts on Sept. 14 for Cohort A and Sept. 15 for Cohort B. Pre-K starts on Sept. 17 for Cohort A and Sept. 18 for Cohort B. South Portland High School students will attend classes remotely for this week and then follow updates from the high school for starting in-person.

Health guidance for reopening schools

As noted previously, our school nurses have been working steadily since March to research, plan and develop practices and protocols for the safe reopening schools. Please review the Health Guidance for Reopening Schools sent previously that our nurses have put together for staff, families and students.

Included are many resources and educational presentations for students appropriate to their grade level. I encourage folks to review this valuable resource now to start to become familiar with our health guidance.

Visit the school district website to see a poster by JMG teacher and parent, Jaedra Rideout. Follow the three Ws to get to the basics of things we need to do to stay healthy: Wash your hands, Wear your mask, Watch your distance.

For those of you who prefer the information in handbook form, we have also put together a South Portland School Department Return to School Student Handbook. If you have any questions about our health practices and your child’s health, we encourage you to call your school and ask for your school nurse. We have a full-time nurse in every school, and two at the high school.

SoPo schools need bus drivers

We are still on the lookout for folks who love students, have their CDL and want to serve their community. Please visit the following link to learn more about becoming a South Portland Schools bus driver, http://www.schoolspring.com/job?3360208.

Take care and be well.

Ken Kunin is superintendent of schools for South Portland. He can be reached at [email protected]

