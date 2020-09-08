Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

Summonses

8/31 at 11:23 p.m. Riley R. Mayes, 20, of Hunter Hill Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on charges of operating with a suspended registration and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/1 at 6:45 a.m. Evan M. Maffesoli, 31, of Hancock Street, Bangor, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/3 at 5:18 a.m. Tristan B. Thurlow-Mitchell, 22, of Middle Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/6 at 11:58 a.m. Brad J. Moore, 23, of Ridge Road, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/6 at 2:23 p.m. Kaitlin M. Woodbury, 34, of Goldeneye Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/7 at 8:35 a.m. James R. Thibeault, 58, of Augusta Road, was issued a summons by Officer Mark McDonald on Wilson Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

8/31 at 7:25 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

8/31 at 9:05 p.m. Alarm on Madelyn Avenue.

9/1 at 7:29 p.m. Medical issue on Pleasant Street.

9/2 at 10:59 a.m. Citizen assist on Augusta Road.

9/3 at 8:44 p.m. Alarm on Cobb Lane.

9/4 at 7:09 a.m. Gas leak/odor on Augusta Road.

9/4 at 9:16 a.m. Alarm on Curtis Lane.

9/6 at 11:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Union Park Road.

9/7 at 5:13 p.m. Citizen assist on Reed Street.

9/7 at 6:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7.

