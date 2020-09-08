A 43-year-old homeless woman from Portland was killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as she crossed the tracks near where she was camping out, police said.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, said police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin. The death occurred near the intersection of Allen Avenue and Read Street, close to where the woman had been camping for several weeks, Martin said.

There were four passengers aboard the Amtrak train, which was headed for Brunswick. The train was held in Portland for two hours as police investigated. The death is being investigated further by police from Amtrak and Pan Am Railways, which owns the line.

This story will be updated.

