Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
Summonses
9/1 at 9:18 a.m. Lindsay Santamore, 36, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on East Elm Street by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating after license suspended or revoked.
9/1 at 5:01 p.m. Gary Crone, 61, of Marvin Way, Freeport, was issued a summons on Ledge Road by Officer David Mulry on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating condition of release.
Fire calls
8/31 at 11:39 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on West Elm Street.
9/1 at 5:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Pemasong Lane.
9/2 at 6:58 a.m. Inspection on U.S. Route 1.
9/3 at 6:45 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Cove Road.
9/3 at 9:56 a.m. Inspection on West Elm Street.
9/3 at 12:53 p.m. Inspection on McCartney Street.
9/3 at 1:48 p.m. Inspection on School Street.
9/6 at 4:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
