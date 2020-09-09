LEWISTON — Some Bates College students have been sent home for reportedly defying public health guidelines, but school officials have not provided further details.

According to a reporter at The Bates Student, a student-run publication, the college confirmed that a number of students had been sent home but declined to say how many or describe the alleged infractions.

The fact that some students have been sent home reflects a nationwide trend as more colleges find themselves cracking down on students who they say fail to abide by guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brunswick, Bowdoin College officials announced Wednesday that all college playing fields will close at sundown following a Friday night gathering that they say “compromised the college’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

Around the country, college officials have been making similar moves as students are reported to continue with parties on and off campus.

At Bates, between Aug. 25-27, nearly 1,800 students returned to campus, according to The Bates Student, in a story published Wednesday about lingering concerns about the virus.

As of Sept. 8, 1,163 employee test results have been received, they reported, with zero positive results. There is one active student case and one recovered on campus following more than 7,500 tests.

On its website, Bates College provides a special section for students moving onto the campus in the era of COVID-19. The webpage provides information about school rules regarding testing, dining and health videos that students are required to watch.

Bates officials did not immediately respond to inquiries about the matter early Wednesday evening.

Related Headlines Bates College welcomes new students to a campus crimped by COVID-19

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: