TOPSHAM — This year’s School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors race has 11 people running for four open Topsham seats.

The School Board seats filled by Andrea Imrie, Bill Keleher, Sarah Ward and Jeffrey Wolkens are available; all but Wolkens are running again. Also on the Nov. 3 ballot are Nancy Chandler, Nathen Cloutier, Lisa Danforth, Douglas Dumont, John Forsyth, Mary Hobson, Catherine Meier and Andrew Wallace.

The Topsham Board of Selectmen has a three-way race: incumbents Dave Douglass and Ruth Lyons are running again, and Yvette Meunier seeks to unseat one of them.

In Bath, Phyllis Bailey is being challenged by Albert Edwards for her Ward 1 seat on the City Council; Susan Bauer is unopposed for her Ward 6 seat.

Chairwoman Mari Eosco is not running again for her at-large council seat, the term for which expires in 2022. Julie Ambrosino’s at-large council seat, which expires in 2023, is also available.

But a discrepancy occurred in the nomination process for Ambrosino’s post. Nomination papers for both at-large seats indicated the candidate is running for a three-year council term, which meant no one was nominated for Eosco’s two-year term. A new nomination period has been opened for Eosco’s seat, and papers are due back to the City Clerk’s office by Tuesday, Sept. 22.

So far, only Ambrosino is running for Eosco’s seat, which means she’s not running for her own seat. Robert Savary, Jamison Pacheco, Jason Homan, Elizabeth Dingley and Brandon Sewall all submitted papers for Ambrosino’s original seat.

Brunswick has no contests. Brunswick School Board Chairman Jim Grant, who represents District 5, is not running again; Lauren Watkinson is running for that seat. Sarah Singer and William Thompson are running again for their respective District 7 and at-large School Board seats. All incumbent Town Council members Chris Watkinson (District 5), Jim Mason (District 7), and Kathy Wilson (At-Large) seek re-election.

