Gov. Janet Mills has joined New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to ask President Trump to eliminate a 10 percent tariff on aluminum from Canada, citing the negative impact on manufacturers and supply chain businesses in northern New England.

In a letter sent to the president Tuesday, the governors highlighted the longstanding bilateral trade relationship between New England and Canada, which they said was strengthened by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that went into effect this summer. About half of all trade for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine companies is conducted with Canada, they said.

The tariff will drastically raise costs and reduce competitiveness for aluminum-consuming industries in New England, disrupting manufacturing and technical production supply chains, according to the three governors. Ultimately, artificially inflated costs will be passed on to consumers, who are already struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

“Businesses, big and small, have built complex, integrated supply chains in aerospace, information technology, construction materials, food systems and more,” the governors said in the letter. “We strongly believe that this stance regarding Canadian aluminum will only hurt American manufacturers. It is time to look at solutions to elevate commerce on both sides of the border and not penalize key industries.”

