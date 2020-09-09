KENNEBUNKPORT – The world has changed since we last celebrated Christmas Prelude together just nine months ago. Due to COVID-19, state restrictions on travel and gatherings, the Prelude we all know and love – the one where we gather closely together to light the Dock Square tree or lift our voices in song at the Franciscan Monastery – just isn’t possible this year.

That doesn’t mean, though, that we’re planning to skip our 39th year. For those of you who plan to join us in Kennebunkport, we will have activities, including a weekend outdoor Christmas Market. And, of course, we will still be decorated to the nines – capturing the true spirit of Christmas Prelude – and have some of the best shopping and eating around.

Rest assured that if you do come, our businesses will be among the safest in the country, as we adhere to the very high safety standards of the Kennebunkport Promise (kptpromise.com).

For those of you who can’t come in person, we’re excited to invite all of our fans the world over to join with us in a virtual Prelude celebration kicking off Dec. 3 as planned. All of your favorites – including a tree lighting, carol singing, Santa reading to the children, awarding prizes to the best hats and best-dressed pooches – will still take place, just through the magic of Zoom and social media.

“We’re very excited to reimagine Christmas Prelude this year,” said Kennebunkport Business Association President Ashley Padget. “We’ll have a number of safety-first live events for those who want to experience the town, its decorations, shopping and dining during the holidays, but we’re also putting together numerous virtual events. There will be all-time favorites such as the tree lighting, but also some new ones that will give virtual visitors an unprecedented look behind the scenes at our events and into the past, present and future of Prelude. No matter how you choose to experience it, our 39th Christmas Prelude will be magical.”

For further details on event times and dates, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram and check christmasprelude.com in the days and weeks ahead. And plan to join us next year, as we celebrate 40 magical years of Christmas Prelude from Dec. 2-12, 2021.

Christmas Prelude has been held for 39 magical years by the Kennebunkport Business Association, an all-volunteer group that works to plan the events all year long.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous