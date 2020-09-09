Back in February, I went to the State House to advocate for Sara Gideon’s insulin price cap bill. At the time, I didn’t know much about Ms. Gideon or her Senate campaign; I just knew that the insulin my husband and teenage sons depend on for their survival costs way too much for the average person to afford. It was an eye-opening experience.

Speaker Gideon got the job done: She passed legislation that caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month so folks won’t have to risk their lives and ration it, skip it, or rely on older, less effective “Walmart insulin” if they can’t afford $300+ for a product that costs $6 to make. She also sponsored the Patients First Health Care package to expand access to affordable healthcare and prevent price gouging by pharmaceutical companies.

Then I compare this with what we’ve gotten from Senator Collins, who sided with the Trump administration in dismantling the ACA. After four years of promising something “better,” we’ve gotten nothing. We’re right back where we were before the ACA was passed: limited access and sky-high costs. Healthcare is the No. 1 issue affecting all of us, especially now. Where is Collins’ backbone? Her (in)actions speak louder than words.

I’m tired of empty promises and “lip service” on healthcare from Senator Collins. I’m ready to see what Sara Gideon can do for Maine if we give her the chance this November to show what a nation that cares for people’s health looks like.

Elizabeth Hamblin

Buxton

