CAPE ELIZABETH – Gerald Richard Mylroie, 75, father of three children, husband to Elizabeth, passed away in his Cape Elizabeth home on Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by family. He was diagnosed three years ago with stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Gerry was born June 30, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lt. Col. Robert Joseph and Grace (Sill) Mylroie. He grew up in Burbank, Calif., and attended Burbank High School. He obtained a BS in Environmental Design at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (’68), followed by MA in Planning Urban & Regional Environmental Design, USC (’70). Later, while living with his family and working in Chicago he completed an MBA, University of Chicago (’86).

After moving to Washington D.C., he married Elizabeth Alma Silsby on Sept. 1, 1979. Together they raised three children. He followed his passion with a lifelong career in city planning (AICP), design, and real estate which would take him from D.C. to Chicago, Connecticut and, for the past 20 years, Maine.

Gerry was involved with various planning committees and federal task forces on urban problems and policy development. He was especially proud of his support of the Nature Conservancy and was a longtime member of the Sierra Club.

In retirement, Gerry remained devoted to his family, landscape design, long walks at local beaches, scenic drives, fly fishing, touring ice cream stands, and Congdon’s Donut Shop in Wells. He was a Free Mason and member of the Triangle Lodge in Portland.

His family remembers him for always wanting to make the world a better and more beautiful place. His constantly positive outlook on life meant that each day began with “I will have a great day!” and he wished for each dinner to begin with dessert.

He is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 41 years; his son Robert and daughter-in-law Katie, his son John, his daughter Jacqueline; and two grandchildren, Vera and Oliver.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In memoriam, donations can be made at:

https://www.sierraclub.org/maine

Guest Book