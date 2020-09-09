OceanView residents deliver

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Boulos Company has hired Christopher Stephenson of Portland as vice president of operations and marketing.

Stephenson spent nearly seven years marketing commercial properties throughout the U.S. for Portland-based private equity group Atlantic National Trust. He’s also worked with brands such as Red Bull North America to helping fledgling startups and local businesses grow their digital footprints.

After conducting a national search, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute hired Dr. David Reidmiller as director of its Climate Center. Reidmiller is the first director of the institute’s new interdisciplinary center, which is focused on solutions to local, regional and global challenges related to climate change. He directed the Fourth National Climate Assessment as part of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and also served as the chief climate scientist for the U.S. Department of State under the Obama administration.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland announced Ryan Carmichael has been promoted to be the affiliate’s new critical home repair manager. In his new role Carmichael will supervise all construction-related responsibilities associated with the program.

Granted

The Maine Aquaculture Hub is awarding $216,000 to support projects that strengthen the aquaculture industry in Maine. Awardees will use the funds to address barriers to the industry, such as maintaining clean equipment. Butterfield Shellfish, an oyster farm in Casco Bay, will be testing a device that mechanically flips oyster bags. Caitlin Cleaver, a Maine Aquaculture Co-op board member, will test a sea scallop net washer to see how practical it would be to share the machine between farmers. Nate Perry, owner of Pine Point Oyster Co., based in Scarborough, will develop a less expensive biotoxin testing method for roe-on scallops.

USDA Rural Development has awarded Rural Energy for America Program grants to help rural farms and small businesses in Maine develop renewable energy systems and make energy efficient improvements. Natural Selection, Inc. in Brunswick will use $21,240 to purchase a solar array to replace 22% of its energy usage and realize $10,170 of savings annually. Goronson Farm in Scarborough will spend $10,900 for a solar array to replace all of its usage and realize yearly annual savings of about $2,800. Bradbury Mountain Metalworks in Pownal will use its $2,600 grant to install a solar array, replacing 100% of the business’ energy usage and realizing $900 in savings annually.

Giving back

Mid Coast–Parkview Health announced it delivered almost $30.7 million in community benefits in 2019, according to its recently released Community Benefit & Impact Report, published online at midcoastparkviewhealth.com. With more than 100 local community partners, Mid Coast–Parkview Health also supported some of the Midcoast’s most vital initiatives last year, including education, emergency response, public health and housing, recreation, local business, environmental conservation, transportation, mental health counseling and cancer and ALS research.

