1. Household hazardous waste

These are products that the EPA has determined can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances, or that are corrosive or toxic. Products such as cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides can contain hazardous ingredients and require special care when you dispose of them.

Each year, we hold a household hazardous waste collection day for residents to dispose of hazardous waste. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020, however plans may change based on the COVID-19 situation at that time. Pre-registration is required, and will be available beginning Monday, Aug 31, 2020. Disposal is FREE for residents only of Bowdoin, Brunswick, Georgetown, Harpswell, Topsham, and West Bath. No commercial waste or haulers are admitted.

The event is held at Brunswick Public Works, 9 Industry Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For much more information, visit the EPSA website at https://www.epa.gov/hw/household-hazardous-waste-hhw

Or check the Public Works Website at https://www.brunswickme.org/442/Household-Hazardous-Waste

2. How is used motor oil recycled?

Never dump your used motor oil down the drain — the used oil from one oil change can contaminate one million gallons of fresh water. By recycling your used oil you not only help keep our water supply clean, but help reduce American dependence on foreign oil. It takes 42 gallons of crude oil, but only one gallon of used oil, to produce 2.5 quarts of new motor oil.

Used motor oil is accepted at the Graham Road landfill, but note that it can not be mixed with other substances, such as gasoline. Those other substances, and any oil in which they have been mixed, are considered Hazardous Household waste, and must be collected as discussed above.

3. What do we do with old tires?

Used tires are considered Hazardous Waste, and can not be recycled in the usual way. Brunswick Public Works says take them to the landfill, where they are separately collected. You need a Brunswick disposal permit, and also will be charged a fee based on the tire size. Automobile tires are currently charged a $2.00 fee.

3. Can fluorescent lights be recycled?

Fluorescent Tubes (4 foot, 8 foot and circular) contain mercury and may not be put in either the recycling or trash. Residents may bring fluorescent tubes to the Graham Road Landfill and they will be accepted from residents at no charge. The tubes are set aside for recycling so please keep them separate from other items and handle them carefully so they do not break.

Compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs) also contain mercury and may not be put in either the recycling or trash. A few local stores will accept only the CFL bulbs for recycling (but not fluorescent tubes). For more information visit the Efficiency Maine website (https://www.efficiencymaine.com/) for a complete listing of local stores in Maine that recycle CFLs.

Harry Hopcroft is a member of the Brunswick Recycling & Sustainability Committee. The public is encouraged to submit questions to [email protected]

