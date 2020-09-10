The Knights of Columbus will hold a virtual Walk for Life fundraiser. The three mile walk may be completed all at one time or in installments — at a place and time of your choosing — by Sunday, Sept. 27. Registration forms are available at Good Shepherd Parish church entrances. Donations should be made payable to KofC. Make “Walk” on checks. Send donations to Knights of Columbus, PO Box 1487, Biddeford, ME, 04005 by Oct. 27. For more information or questions, contact Guy Cadorette at 207-283-0007 or [email protected]

