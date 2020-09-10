Arrests

Rhiannon I. Tracy, 18, Scarborough, on July 18 on a charge of unlawful traffic in scheduled drugs, on South Street.

Ernesto R. Salamone, 30, Portland, on July 20 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, trafficking in prison contraband and violating condition of release, on Acorn Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: