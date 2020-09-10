Arrests
Rhiannon I. Tracy, 18, Scarborough, on July 18 on a charge of unlawful traffic in scheduled drugs, on South Street.
Ernesto R. Salamone, 30, Portland, on July 20 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, trafficking in prison contraband and violating condition of release, on Acorn Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Mainely Media
Land trust announces Maxwell Farm conservation partnership
-
Mainely Media
City council weighs in on possible development moratorium
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: July 18-20
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
2020 Knights of Columbus to hold virtual Walk for Life fundraiser