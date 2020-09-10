EDMONTON, Alberta — Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime on a wrister from the middle of the right circle and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference final.

Radulov’s third career overtime goal was the only shot in the extra time.

Anton Khudobin had 40 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period.

Dallas was outshot 18-4 in the third period, but had the final chance in regulation with a three-on-one break. Benn’s wrister briefly shook up Robin Lehner, who was struck by the puck that went over the pad and hit him near his left knee as time expired.

Lehner, who had 20 saves in a game when he had a record postseason shutout streak ended, was back in net for overtime.

Vegas tied the game at 2 with 7:14 left in regulation on Alex Tuch’s goal that was challenged by the Stars, who felt there was interference against Khudobin. The goalie was in front of the right post with Mark Stone against him when Tuch’s shot went over his left shoulder and into the net.

The unsuccessful challenge put the Golden Knights on a power play, during which Khudobin made a pair of sprawling saves, including one when a shot by Tuch ended up under his left leg.

NOTES

AWARDS: Sean Couturier is the third Philadelphia Flyers player to be chosen as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

The center was revealed as the Frank J. Selke Trophy recipient, finishing ahead of four-time winner Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues, last season’s winner.

Couturier was named on 163 of the 170 ballots cast by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and got 117 first-place votes.

The other Flyers to win the award were Bobby Clarke (1982-83) and Dave Poulin (1986-87).

Bergeron was a finalist an unprecedented ninth consecutive year.

LIGHTNING: Forward Alex Killorn was suspended by the NHL for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders on Friday night for his blindside hit that rammed New York’s Brock Nelson face-first into the boards. Killorn was issued a match penalty and ejected for the hit 5:55 into the game.

PREDATORS: The Nashville Predators hired Dan Hinote as an assistant coach for Coach John Hynes.

General Manager David Poile said Hinote’s personality plus playing and coaching experience will be a great fit for the Predators.

Hinote, 43, won the Stanley Cup playing with Colorado in 2001 playing nine seasons in the NHL with the Avalanche and St. Louis. He spent the past two seasons as an associate coach with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. He worked last with the Under-17 team, which won gold at the Four Nations tournament.

He was the first player from West Point ever drafted by the NHL.

HURRICANES: The Carolina Hurricanes signed a three-year affiliation agreement with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The Hurricanes had been affiliated with the instate Charlotte Checkers for the past 10 seasons, with that franchise located about a 2-hour drive away from the NHL club in Raleigh.

Carolina President and GM Don Waddell said the Hurricanes and Checkers had talked of extending their affiliation in January but the sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

The Checkers, winners of the AHL’s Calder Cup in 2019, reached an affiliation agreement with the Florida Panthers that was also announced Thursday.

