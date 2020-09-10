BIDDEFORD – Annette Theresa Douville, 72, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at home Sunday evening on September 6, 2020.

She was born in Biddeford on March 27, 1948, a daughter of Rosaire A. and Virginia M. (Nichols) Lehoux. She graduated from Biddeford High School.

Annette was a homemaker who loved her family. She had an eye and a passion for antiques. She was always looking for rare treasures whether it was at a yard sale, estate sale or flea market. She enjoyed collecting antiques and buttons for many years.

Annette loved dogs, especially schnauzers. She always had a dog by her side. She is now hand in hand with her loving husband, Alwin Y. Douville, who passed away on May 1, 2009.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Surran and his wife Gloria, John Surran; and her daughter, Shannon “Douville” Littlefield and husband Ed and her three grandsons, Ryan, Harrison and Tyler. She is also survived by her sisters, Ann Fournier and her husband Ted, Sandra Boissonneault and her husband Dick and her brother, John Lehoux and his wife Noot, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Annette’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous