Anna Van is a lifelong Mainer from Monmouth and a 19-year-old singer-songwriter who has been playing shows around the state for about five years. Van released her debut single “Tore Me Down” on July 25. The song features drummer Joe Beninati and Michael Krapovicky, who also recorded and produced the song, on bass. Van is currently living in Boston and will be back in Maine to play some shows in November. For updates, head to her Facebook page.

Here’s the lyric video for “Tore Me Down:”

