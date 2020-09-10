City councilors in Sanford will debate and vote Thursday night on an emergency ordinance that would strengthen mask-wearing compliance in public places in the wake of several COVID-19 outbreaks.

The ordinance language was still being drafted and vetted with city legal counsel on Thursday afternoon, according to Lorisa Ricketts, executive assistant to the Sanford city manager. It’s not clear exactly what the ordinance will say or require.

Since the pandemic began, Gov. Janet Mills already has passed multiple executive orders on masks in public places where social distancing is challenging. All businesses that serve the public are supposed to mandate masks and place signs alerting customers to the requirement. A separate order gives businesses the authority to enforce mask-wearing, including denying entrance to someone who refuses to comply.

Some Maine municipalities adopted their own mask ordinances earlier in the pandemic, but those have since been effectively replaced by the statewide orders.

Sanford has become a COVID-19 hot spot over the last month with outbreaks at the city’s fire department, Calvary Baptist Church and two private social clubs, the local American Legion hall and the Lafayette Club. There is also a major outbreak at the York County Jail in nearby Alfred.

Pastor Todd Bell of the church has openly encouraged his congregants not to wear masks, and masks are not required at the church’s school, Sanford Christian Academy. Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that the state is still investigating the outbreaks at the social clubs to see if mask-wearing and other safety measures were followed.

Shah previously called the outbreaks in York County “deeply concerning.” On Friday, Sanford Superintendent Matt Nelson decided to postpone the opening of schools by one week, to Sept. 14.

On Tuesday, Sanford Mayor Tom Cote made an impassioned plea to city residents.

“It is time for our community to step up and do the right thing,” Cote said at the close of the regular city council meeting. “(Students) are mandated to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, alter their schedules, and do without many of their social activities. These are the expectations of our students, but as adults, we are not practicing what we preach.”

Cote expressed frustration that too many customers in Sanford businesses are not wearing masks or physically distancing.

“Strangely, this is not the case in other communities I visit,” he said.

Now, councilors will meet again to consider action that they hope will limit the virus from spreading further in the community.

This story will be updated

