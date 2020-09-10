Arrests

8/31 at 11:03 a.m. Anthony Lapointe, 24, of Biddeford, was arrested on Portland Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a warrant.

8/31 at 12:20 p.m. Danny P. Darling Jr., 49, of South Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of criminal threatening.

8/31 at 12:53 p.m. Michael Carmen Christiana 32, of Biddeford, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/31 at 8:50 p.m. Nicholas M. O’Brien, 38, of Casco, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a warrant.

9/2 at 1:07 p.m. Justin Michael Ryder, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Mussey Road by Sgt. Craig Hebert on a warrant.

9/2 at 10:24 p.m. Thao Phuong Kieu, 47, of Scarborough, was arrested on Herbert Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

9/3 at 2:07 p.m. Stanley C. Martin, 61, of Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant and on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/6 at 12:48 p.m. Nicholas M. O’Brien, 38, of Casco, was arrested on Gallery Bouelvard by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant.

Summonses

8/31 at 2:59 p.m. Kayli Jade Buttery, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons at Haigis Parkway and Payne Road by Sgt. Donal Laflin on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/1 at 5:21 p.m. Naomi R. Ives, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a shoplifting charge.

9/2 at 12:15 p.m. Michelle M. Kelley, 43, of Casco, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a shoplifting charge.

9/5 at 9:02 a.m. Patrick Sean Mason, 31, of Raymond, was issued a summons at Mussey and Gorham Roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing damage.

9/5 at 3:34 p.m. Michael Robert Meara, 43, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

9/5 at 7:39 p.m. Michaella Geraldine Casey, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a shoplifting charge.

9/6 at 1:05 p.m. April R. Hardy, 32, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Michael Thurlow on a shoplifting charge.

9/6 at 8:24 p.m. Sandra A. Hawkes, 48, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Virdap Street by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

8/31 at 7:16 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/31 at 7:42 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/31 at 9:10 a.m. Outdoor propane gas odor on Gibson Road.

8/31 at 12:33 p.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

8/31 at 4:45 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

8/31 at 4:59 p.m. Odor investigation on Griffin Road.

8/31 at 5:18 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/31 at 7:37 p.m. Hazmat incident on Glasgow Road.

8/31 at 10:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ash Swamp Road.

8/31 at 11:24 p.m. Assist Gorham.

9/1 at 11:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Mill Commons Drive.

9/1 at 8:09 p.m. Fire alarm on Southgate Road.

9/2 at 8:46 a.m. Fire alarm on Municipal Drive.

9/2 at 3:02 p.m. Odor investigation on Broadturn Road.

9/2 at 5:27 p.m. Alarm problem on Gateway Circle.

9/3 at 1:43 a.m. Gas stove leak on Gorham Road.

9/3 at 8:45 a.m. Odor investigation on Southgate Road.

9/3 at 10:31 a.m. Structure fire on Campus Drive.

9/3 at 7:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Jasper Street.

9/3 at 7:29 p.m. Vehicle fire on Holmes Road.

9/4 at 7:51 a.m. Assist Portland.

9/4 at 5:10 p.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

9/4 at 8:25 p.m. Inside electrical odor on Commerce Drive.

9/5 at 3:13 p.m. Marine water rescue off Pine Point Beach.

9/5 at 9:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

9/5 at 11:50 p.m. Odor investigation on Church Street.

9/6 at 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Griffin Road.

9/6 at 12:41 p.m. Gas stove leak on Sterlingwood Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: