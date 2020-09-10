Arrests/Summonses
Arrests and summonses logs were not available before The Southern Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
9/1 at 3:27 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.
9/1 at 11:36 a.m. No incident found at scene on Atlantic Avenue.
9/1 at 12:08 p.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector.
9/1 at 12:09 p.m. No incident found at scene on Arbutus Avenue.
9/1 at 4:07 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Adam Court.
9/2 at 12:16 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.
9/2 at 2:06 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.
9/2 at 5:43 p.m. Sewer gas odor investigation on Lincoln Street.
9/3 at 10:55 a.m. No incident found upon arrival on New York Avenue.
9/3 at 5:44 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Atlantic Avenue.
9/3 at 6:54 p.m. Hazardous condition on Fickett Street.
9/4 at 6:18 a.m. False fire alarm on Highland Avenue.
9/4 at 7:59 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Soule Street.
9/4 at 8:10 a.m. Cover assignment on Congress Street.
9/4 at 10:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Neal Street.
9/4 at 7:43 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.
9/5 at 12:50 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
9/6 at 6:20 a.m. Arcing/shorted electrical equipment on Stanley Street.
9/6 at 9:31 a.m. Public service assistance on Main Street.
9/6 at 2:57 p.m. Hazardous condition on Thomas Street.
9/6 at 3:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Running Hill Road.
9/6 at 5:27 p.m. Good intention call on Heather Road.
9/7 at 5:06 p.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road.
9/7 at 6:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Mall Road.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from Sept. 1-7.
