Arrests

William L. Meservey, 57, of Central Street, on Aug. 31 on a warrant, on Central Street.

Joshua David Israel-Copeland, 31, of Scarborough, on Sept. 1 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and possession of hypodermic apparatuses, on Main Street.

Gregory D. Martell, 40, of Bridgton Road, on Sept. 1 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with two priors, OUI (drugs or combo) with one prior and unlawful possession of cocaine base with priors, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Susan Vanessa Mendoza, 32, of Lamb Street, on Sept. 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating without a license if a resident more than 90 days, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, trafficking in prison contraband and a warrant, on Lamb Street.

Mark A. Harriman, 60, of Cole Street, on Sept. 3 on a charge of violation of protective order, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, on Cole Street.

John J. Vernon Jr., 36, of Portland, on Sept. 4 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Sherri L. Webber, 49, of South Portland, on Sept. 4 on a charge of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child, on Harnois Avenue.

Summonses

Alexis M. Lambert, 23, of Kennebunk, on Sept. 1 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Danielle Weyeneth, 56, of Webb Street, on Sept. 1 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Daniel G. Dumas Jr., 50, of Kennebunkport, on Sept. 1 on a charge of drinking in public, on Main Street.

Timothy P. Stevens, 59, of Bridgton Road, on Sept. 3 on a charge of violating condition of release, on East Bridge Street.

