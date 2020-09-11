BRUNSWICK — Students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick will get Chromebooks thanks to a donation from the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council No. 1947.

The school, at 37 Pleasant St., opened for in-person learning in late August with the capacity to offer remote learning to students who aren’t returning to the classroom at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“St. John’s is using Chromebooks for their remote learning platform. To make sure all students had a Chromebook, the school needed to purchase another 35 units to facilitate 100% student participation, including charging cords and carry cases,” said James Badger of the Knights of Columbus Sekenger Council.

The cost of the laptops is about $12,000.

“The generosity of the Knights of Columbus is overwhelming,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s. “The ability to update our technology with this significant donation will help our students both in the classroom and at home, should the need arise.”

“I’m confident that our students will have the ability to achieve great things by using these new devices to help support and enhance what our teachers are able to do in the classrooms,” said Wheeler.

For more information, visit sjcsbme.org or call (207) 725-5507.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: