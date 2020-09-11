When I made that tomato bean soup last week, not only did I cook too many beans, but I also had managed to acquire too many lemons. Not wanting to waste any of this bounty, I came up with a delicious way to use everything up with the addition of chicken and blueberries from the freezer and rosemary and tomatoes from the garden.

I prepared the marinade for the chicken and the vinaigrette for the beans at the same time then walked away to let them do their thing. Other than a little time at the grill later on, that’s all there is to it. Serving the heated marinade in tiny bowls for dipping along with the grilled lemon quarters adds extra goodness to the chicken. Don’t flake out on this important step!

Plain white beans are so fun to fancy up and I really like how they absorb other flavors, all the while packing that protein punch. With a bit of planning, it’s really easy to soak a batch, cook them up and have them handy to add to many a meal. If there are leftovers from serving this particular side dish, these lovely beans can be whirled and twirled in the food processor for another life as hummus for your cocktail hour crudité.

Now after savoring this lemony, herbalicious dinner, a straightforward blueberry pie is in order and no one is more straightforward a cook than Maine’s own Marjorie Standish. Her blueberry pie recipe is the one I have counted on for 38 years and I will never change my mind. (However, I do leave out her nutmeg and double the cinnamon instead.) I have to say that I don’t care for a blueberry pie with a congealed, thickened filling. I want the pie to be runny and juicy with just the flavor of the warm Maine blueberries captured in the flaky pastry. Case closed.

When eating this pie from a bowl with a spoon (best served very warm with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side) you will surely feel as if Marjorie is smiling down upon you as she sports her sensible apron, wooden spoon in hand.

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

Enough chicken pieces for 4 servings

Kosher salt

1/3 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 lemon, quartered, for garnish

Sprinkle chicken with salt and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl just big enough to hold the chicken. Add the chicken to the marinade and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least four hours, turning chicken occasionally. Cook on a hot grill, turning and basting until cooked through and golden brown. The timing will depend on what type of chicken pieces you use, but plan on about 45 minutes total for bone-in pieces and 15-20 minutes for boneless cuts. During the last five minutes of cooking time, place the lemon quarters on the grill and singe them slightly.

Meanwhile, heat the marinade to boiling in a small saucepan and serve it and the lemon quarters with the chicken. Yield: 4 servings

White Beans with Lemon Rosemary Vinaigrette

3 cups cooked or 1 (29-ounce) can white beans

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 (3-inch) sprig fresh rosemary

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

In a small skillet, combine olive oil, garlic and rosemary. Heat gently until rosemary starts to sizzle. Remove pan from heat and allow oil to cool for 20 minutes.

Reserving oil and rosemary, remove garlic and place in a food processor along with cheese, salt, pepper, lemon zest and juice. Process until smooth and adjust seasonings if needed.

Gently toss vinaigrette with warmed beans, being careful not to smash them. Allow the beans to absorb the vinaigrette and toss again. Just before serving, stir in reserved oil and rosemary, cherry tomatoes and parsley. Yield: 4 servings

Blueberry Pie

4 cups blueberries

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

Dash of salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter

Pastry for 2-crust pie

Milk or cream for brushing

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a pie plate with pastry. In a large bowl, stir sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon into blueberries. Spoon onto crust. Dot with butter. Place top crust on pie and seal edges. Cut in vents, brush with milk or cream and bake for 40 minutes. Yield: 6 servings

